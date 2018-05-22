Girard woman faces drug, OVI charges

Staff report

LIBERTY

A Girard woman faces charges of drug possession and operating a vehicle impaired after police responded to a call last weekend and found pills in her purse, according to a police report.

Police were sent to the 2900 block of Belmont Avenue at 2:26 p.m. Saturday, where Liberty paramedics were trying to help Nicole Braun, 47, the report said.

She was in the driver’s seat of her car and tried to put the keys in the back seat when officers approached, the report said. An officer observed a strong alcoholic odor coming from her breath.

The report said she failed a field-sobriety test given by officers and was handcuffed. She attempted to kick an officer in the groin and bite his neck, the report said.

Police found a half-consumed bottle of vodka in the car and several prescription pills that weren’t in an appropriate container, the report said.

Braun continued to argue with officers and exposed her breasts to them. Then, she stated she would have two people “take care of” the officers. She was offered a breath-analysis test but refused, the report said.

She is charged with resisting arrest and possessing dangerous drugs and was cited for OVI and having an open container in her vehicle.

She is scheduled to appear in Girard Municipal Court at 9 a.m. today for arraignment.