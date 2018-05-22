Warren family left homeless by fire

WARREN

A family of five on Woodland Street Northeast was left homeless by a fire that started on the porch Monday morning, but a smoke detector may have been the difference between $20,000 in damage and tragedy.

Fire Chief Ken Nussle said the family at 1028 Woodland called 911 at 2:39 a.m. to report the fire in their 21/2-story home. A smoke detector alerted a mother, her three teenage children and a man, possibly the mother’s brother, to the fire, Nussle said. They all escaped unharmed, and the damage was mostly contained to the exterior, Nussle said. The fire department continues to investigate, and no cause of the fire has been determined, Nussle said.

Family members smelled smoke before escaping. The American Red Cross is assisting the family with living arrangements because the home is not habitable, Nussle said.

“The smoke detector very well could have saved their lives,” Nussle said.

Road trip to protest

YOUNGSTOWN

The Community Leadership Coalition of Education will host a road trip to Columbus on Wednesday to protest House Bill 70 and the impact it is having on the Youngstown School District.

The state law allows for an academic distress commission to hire a chief executive officer to run the school district to improve it academic standing. Krish Mohip is school district CEO.

The group will meet at 8 a.m at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St. Anyone interested in attending may call the church at 330-747-2125.

The coalition is composed of local community activists.

Committee meeting

STRUTHERS

The Struthers school board’s finance committee will have a public meeting at 3:45 p.m. today at the board office, 99 Euclid Ave.

Road to close

VERNON

The Trumbull County Engineer’s office says Orangeville-Kinsman Road, north of state Route 88, will be closed from Thursday through June 8 for road improvements. The recommended detour routes are west on Route 88, north on state Route 7, or east on Kinsman-Nickerson Road.

