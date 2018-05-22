Warren family left homeless by fire
Warren family left homeless by fire
WARREN
A family of five on Woodland Street Northeast was left homeless by a fire that started on the porch Monday morning, but a smoke detector may have been the difference between $20,000 in damage and tragedy.
Fire Chief Ken Nussle said the family at 1028 Woodland called 911 at 2:39 a.m. to report the fire in their 21/2-story home. A smoke detector alerted a mother, her three teenage children and a man, possibly the mother’s brother, to the fire, Nussle said. They all escaped unharmed, and the damage was mostly contained to the exterior, Nussle said. The fire department continues to investigate, and no cause of the fire has been determined, Nussle said.
Family members smelled smoke before escaping. The American Red Cross is assisting the family with living arrangements because the home is not habitable, Nussle said.
“The smoke detector very well could have saved their lives,” Nussle said.
Road trip to protest
YOUNGSTOWN
The Community Leadership Coalition of Education will host a road trip to Columbus on Wednesday to protest House Bill 70 and the impact it is having on the Youngstown School District.
The state law allows for an academic distress commission to hire a chief executive officer to run the school district to improve it academic standing. Krish Mohip is school district CEO.
The group will meet at 8 a.m at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St. Anyone interested in attending may call the church at 330-747-2125.
The coalition is composed of local community activists.
Committee meeting
STRUTHERS
The Struthers school board’s finance committee will have a public meeting at 3:45 p.m. today at the board office, 99 Euclid Ave.
Road to close
VERNON
The Trumbull County Engineer’s office says Orangeville-Kinsman Road, north of state Route 88, will be closed from Thursday through June 8 for road improvements. The recommended detour routes are west on Route 88, north on state Route 7, or east on Kinsman-Nickerson Road.
More Digest on A6
More like this from vindy.com
- May 21, 2018 12:27 p.m.
Warren fire this morning leaves family homeless
- January 31, 2017 midnight
Woman helps fire victim escape burning house, both suffer smoke inhalation
- January 9, 2017 9:42 a.m.
Early morning Warren fire ‘could have been catastrophic’
- December 27, 2017 12:04 a.m.
Warren man found after house goes up in flames
- January 10, 2017 midnight
Early morning Warren fire ‘could have been catastrophic’
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.