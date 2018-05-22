Ribbon-cutting for Papa John’s

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/ Warren Regional Chamber announced there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. today at a Papa John’s location at 3616 Belmont Ave.

The location is locally owned and operated. Its hours are 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Ceremony for Mud & Moore

NORTH LIMA

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mud & Moore LLC, 12035 South Ave., the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber said.

The company, started by Poland couple Todd and Dee Tannehill, is a manufacturer’s representative focused on the Ohio and Pennsylvania region, with service in other Northeast states for specific product lines.

Visit mudandmorellc.com for more information.

Cruzetalk event set for this weekend

LORDSTOWN

The sixth annual Cruze-talk Lordstown Meet & Tour event will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The event brings together fans from across the country of the Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze.

Participants will begin arriving in town Thursday and will head to the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex on Friday.

For more information, visit cruzetalk.com.

Mahoning River Adventures opening

LEAVITTSBURG

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for noon Friday for Mahoning River Adventures, 75 North Leavitt Road.

The company will offer 3.66-mile and 11-mile self-guided trips to the Mahoning River.

All trips, which are available May through October, will meet at Canoe City MetroPark, the trips’ ending point. Shuttles will take guests to the launch point.

To book a trip online, visit paddletheriver.com/mra-book-online.html.

Home Savings donates $3,000

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings Charitable Foundation recently donated $3,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mahoning Valley.

The funds will be used for the Site-Based mentoring program.

“Over the past 15 years, the Site-Based mentoring program has developed into the most successful resource for volunteer mentors. The program focuses on matching volunteer mentors to elementary students,” said Brian Higgins, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mahoning Valley executive director.

Stocks rise

NEW YORK

Industrial and technology companies led stocks to solid gains Monday after the U.S. and China appeared to make significant progress in trade talks. That helped ease concerns among investors that the world’s two biggest economies might be headed for a trade war.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 50.35-0.48

Aqua America, .20 33.68 0.34

Avalon Holdings,2.15-0.04

Chemical Bank, .2857.311.35

Community Health Sys, .214.580.04

Cortland Bancorp, .1121.250.40

Farmers Nat., .0715.880.07

First Energy, .36 33.420.24

Fifth/Third, .1630.90-2.66

First Niles Financial, .059.800.00

FNB Corp., .1213.650.19

General Motors, .3838.080.29

General Electric, .1215.260.29

Huntington Bank, .11 15.220.10

iHeartMedia Inc.,— —

JP Morgan Chase, .56112.110.98

Key Corp, .1120.410.16

LaFarge, 2.01— —

Macy’s, .38 34.600.64

Parker Hannifin, .76182.413.32

PNC, .75149.410.65

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88157.082.90

Stoneridge 31.30 -0.04

United Comm. Fin., .06 10.490.01

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.