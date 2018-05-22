Police arrest 2 men found fighting in lot

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

LIBERTY

Two men were arrested after police found them fighting with a woman in the parking lot of Shaker’s bar about 2:11 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, Maurice Evans of Warren, 37, and Mark Reed Jr. of Youngstown, 38, ran to a blue van parked nearby, according to a police report.

The officer approached the vehicle, and one man was reaching down. The officer then observed a handgun on the floor of the van, and commanded the men at gunpoint to step out of the vehicle, the report said.

Back-up units assisted the officer, and both suspects were detained. Jeffrey Kollat of Warren, 53, was identified as the driver of the van. He told police he had a couple of drinks and smoked crack that night, the report said.

The handgun in the van was a revolver and was loaded with five rounds. One round had been fired. Police also found an open bottle of malt liquor in the back seat.

Kollat was released to a sober driver, and Reed and Evans were booked into the Trumbull County jail.

Reed Jr. was charged with disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, illegal possession of a weapon and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. Evans was charged with the same offenses plus obstructing official business. Bond was set at $10,000 Monday morning in the Girard Municipal Court for both men.

Kollat was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and will appear in the Girard Municipal Court today.