Microsoft to extend data rights worldwide
Associated Press
NEW YORK
Microsoft promised Monday to give users worldwide the same data and privacy rights Europeans will get under new regulations there. That’s in contrast to some of its tech rivals, who are hedging on how much privacy protections will change for Americans and other non-Europeans.
Microsoft’s move means no matter where you live, you’ll be able to see what information the company collects about you and correct or delete it if necessary. You’ll also be able to object to the use of data for marketing and other purposes. You can exercise the rights by using online tools or contacting the company directly.
