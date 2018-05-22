Drug-trafficking charge

BOARDMAN

A Boardman man’s reckless driving earned him a felony drug-trafficking charge.

Officers pulled over Troy Blackmon, 24, of Arlene Avenue on Saturday after he nearly hit an officer on Erie Street, according to a report.

During the stop officers reported Blackmon appeared nervous and began shaking.

A search of Blackmon’s car turned up three bags of suspected marijuana, four suspected marijuana cigars, and three cellphones, two of which Blackmon denied having knowledge of, the report said.

Evacuated for gas leak

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Christine School on South Schenley Avenue is expected to resume today after it was evacuated Monday because a gas leak was detected near the school.

The owner of a gas well that was leaking is having it repaired, according to a statement from Mayor Jamael Tito Brown.

The fire department responded to the call and found the leak to be of no immediate danger to the area, the mayor said.

The fire department cleared the school for the day at 10:45 a.m. and also alerted nearby residents.

Arrested in parking lot

AUSTINTOWN

A man found sleeping in a fast-food restaurant parking lot was arrested and charged with having open containers of alcohol and operating a vehicle while impaired.

Officers were called Saturday evening to a South Raccoon Road business for a man sleeping in his vehicle in the parking lot. Officers observed four empty beer cans and two unopened beer cans next to a sleeping Jon Jordan, 55, of Baymar Drive in Youngstown, reports said.

When questioned, Jordan said he didn’t know how he got there and that he thought it was 3:30 p.m. when it was actually 7:30 p.m., reports said.

Officers cited him for operating a vehicle while impaired and open container in a motor vehicle. They also advised Jordan that his license is under administrative license suspension.

Threat leads to arrest

AUSTINTOWN

Officers arrested a man after he threatened his sister’s boyfriend in their presence outside Carnegie Arms apartments.

After a male called officers and turned in his girlfriend Brenna Clark, 18, of Devon Drive in Warren, for being wanted on warrants of forgery and theft out of Niles Municipal Court, officers had to arrest Clark’s brother Cody Kale, 25, of Carnegie Avenue, too.

When Kale walked past police, he told Clark’s boyfriend he would kill him, according to police reports.

Officers issued Kale a summons for aggravated menacing.

Arraigned in burglary

WARREN

Jenny Dove, 39, of Hazel Street in Girard, was arraigned Monday in Warren Municipal Court on a burglary charge, accused of breaking into a home on Hidden Lakes Drive in Howland in January.

A not-guilty plea was entered, and bond of $5,000 was set.

A Howland police report says a neighbor called police Jan. 6, concerned because the lights had been on in at a house nearby all night the past couple nights. The homeowner is an elderly man, they said.

When police arrived, the front door was open with no apparent forced entry to the door. When an officer entered, he saw a basement window had been broken in and several rooms ransacked.

A cigarette butt found in the basement bathroom was taken as evidence. Police later learned a large amount of jewelry was stolen from the home.

Facing multiple charges

AUSTINTOWN

Officers arrested a Barberton woman after she was accused of unlawfully advertising massage services at an Austintown motel.

Myisha Carr, 26, posted an advertisement online for a “serious gentleman only” with activities that included “fantasy outfits” and the “girlfriend experience,” according to police reports.

Officers met Carr at the Clarkins Drive motel at 2:30 p.m. Saturday where Carr denied any involvement in prostitution. She stated “she was only going to give a partially nude massage and that she was a licensed massage therapist, however [she] could not provide any proof of such license,” reports said.

In Carr’s hotel room, which she told officers they were free to search, officers found a bag of suspected marijuana. Carr is charged with soliciting sex, possessing criminal tools, unlawful advertising of massage services, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.