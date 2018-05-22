BIRTHS
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Karen Miller and Samuel Fisher, West Farmington, girl, May 17.
Robert Jr. and Maria Hershberger, West Farmington, boy, May 17.
Meghan Phillips and David Skelley, Warren, boy, May 18.
Christopher and Latoya Ellis, Warren, boy, May 19.
Rayauna Morris and Davone Cofield, Warren, boy, May 19.
Miranda Thorne and Richard Ives III, Warren, boy, May 20.
Maedominique Blackwell and Robert Simms, Warren, girl, May 20.
Bianca Cesta and Robin Hornak, Warren, boy, May 21.
Travis Sr. and Courtney Lupton, Cortland, girl, May 21.
