Local business, nonprofit host fundraising event Wednesday

Staff report

WARREN

Modern Methods Brewing Co. and Earth Angel Farms will host a beer and cheese pairing event from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to raise funds and awareness for the Farmhouse 908 project on the city’s West Side.

Attendees will be treated to fresh goat cheese produced by Lucky Penny Farm and a complementary beer pairing by Modern Methods at the brewing company, 125 David Grohl Alley downtown.

The flight will include a beer brewed specifically for the event and an ongoing fundraiser for the project, also named Farmhouse 908, a traditional Farmhouse Saison brewed with local malts, hops, and adjunct grains provided by West Branch Malt of Brunswick, Knucklehead Hop Farm of Lisbon, and the Lake to River Food Co-Op of Youngstown.

Tickets are still available for $10 ($11.34 with service fee) at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3432333.

Earth Angel Farm is a nonprofit organization supporting individuals with physical and mental disabilities through positive, healing activities in agriculture and mindfulness in the community, according to a news release.

The Farmhouse 908 Project is aiming to transform a donated house in Warren, at 908 Ratliff Ave. NW, into a space for therapy, urban agriculture and safe community gathering.