Road closing ahead

WEATHERSFIELD

Effective June 4 through Aug. 15, Austintown-Warren Road will be closed for a bridge replacement, the Trumbull County Engineer’s office said. The recommended detour route is west on Carson Salt Springs Road, north on Highland and east on Brunstetter Road/West Park Avenue.

Wildlife symposium set

CANFIELD

Mahoning Soil and Water Conservation District will present its second annual Wildlife and Food Plot Symposium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 23. Sign-ups are at 8 a.m.

This is an extensive forum on wildlife food plots, preparation and management of forestry habitat and wildlife behavior. Whitetail deer and turkey will be the primary species focus. This will be a classroom setting with an outside hands on forestry agenda. Attendees are asked to dress accordingly. Door prizes will be awarded.

The event will take place at On Target Outfitters, 7209 W. Calla Road. To RSVP, call Mahoning SWCD at 330-740-7995 or email askswcd@mahoningcountyoh.gov.

Teen-driving dangers

YOUNGSTOWN

With deaths among teen drivers rising for the third- straight year overall, and in the midst of prom and graduation season, the National Safety Council is urging parents to pay close attention to their teens’ driving habits and arrange transportation alternatives for teens who are attending prom or graduation parties.

Limousine services, taxis, ride-share programs and public transportation may seem inconvenient or cost-prohibitive, but all are much safer than allowing a teen to drive or ride with peers.

A single young passenger increases a teen driver’s fatal crash risk by 44 percent; two young passengers doubles fatal crash risk, and three or more quadruples it, said Larry N. Kingston, executive director of the National Safety Council Ohio Chapter.