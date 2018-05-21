METRO DIGEST | Mercer County crash kills man; Howland cleanup set

Crash kills man, 57

MERCER, PA.

A Hadley, Pa., man, Harry Ralph Neal, 57, was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash on Hadley Road in Otter Creek Township in Mercer County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police Mercer Post, Neal was traveling alone and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police report did not provide other details about the crash.

Howland cleanup

HOWLAND

Howland High School seniors and others will clean up litter and debris in the Golden Triangle industrial area starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Cleanup essentials such as gloves, bags and safety vests will be provided by the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste District. The Trumbull County Engineer’s Office will bring its cleanup support trailer.

Golden Triangle businesses Trumbull Industries, AutoParkit, Novelis and Flex Strut are cosponsoring a boxed lunch for volunteers.

Lane restrictions

YOUNGSTOWN

Interstate 680 southbound at Market Street and Interstate 680 between South Avenue and U.S. Route 224 in both directions will have nightly lane restrictions from May 29 through June 2.

Additionally, motorists will encounter lane restrictions along Interstate 680 between Vestal Road and U.S. route 224 until further notice for bridge repairs.

xxxxx

WEATHERSFIELD

Effective June 4 through Aug. 15, Austintown-Warren Road will be closed due to bridge replacement, the Trumbull County Engineer’s office said. The recommended detour route is west on Carson Salt Springs Road, north on Highland and east on Brunstetter Road/West Park Avenue.

xxxxx

CANFIELD

Mahoning Soil and Water Conservation District presents the second annual Wildlife and Food Plot Symposium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 23. Sign-ups are at 8 a.m.

This is an extensive forum on wildlife food plots, preparation and management of forestry habitat and wildlife behavior. Whitetail deer and turkey will be the primary species focus. This will be a classroom setting with an outside hands on forestry agenda. Attendees are asked to dress accordingly. Door prizes will be awarded.

The event will take place at On Target Outfitters, 7209 W. Calla Road. To RSVP, call Mahoning SWCD at 330-740-7995 or email askswcd@mahoningcountyoh.gov.

xxxxx

YOUNGSTOWN

With deaths among teen drivers rising for the third straight year overall, and in the midst of prom and graduation season, the National Safety Council is urging parents to pay close attention to their teens’ driving habits and arrange transportation alternatives for teens who are attending prom or graduation parties.

Limousine services, taxis, ride-share programs and public transportation may seem inconvenient or cost-prohibitive, but all are much safer than allowing a teen to drive or ride with peers.

A single young passenger increases a teen driver’s fatal crash risk by 44 percent; two young passengers doubles fatal crash risk, and three or more quadruples it, said Larry N. Kingston, executive director of the National Safety Council Ohio Chapter.

Clean audit award

COLUMBUS

State Auditor Dave Yost has awrded the Ohio Housing Authority Property and Casualty Inc. in Mahoning County its Auditor of State Award for its clean audit reports. The award is presented to local governments and school districts upon completion of a financial audit.