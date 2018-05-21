Austintown accident damages 5 vehicles

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Five vehicles were damaged early Sunday when a car rolled over in the 4000 block of Mahoning Avenue near Fred Martin Ford and hit a fire hydrant and a utility pole.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post reported that a westbound vehicle driven by John Johnson, 18, of Austintown, went off the left side of the road before striking the hydrant and a Fred Martin Ford sign, which fell on several new cars.

Neither the driver nor a passenger in the vehicle, also 18, was seriously injured. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.