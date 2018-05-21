Agenda Tuesday
Austintown-Boardman-Mahoning County Joint Communications District, 9 a.m., Boardman Township Government Center, 8299 Market St.
Crestview school board, 6 a.m., buildings and grounds committee, superintendent’s office, 44100 Crestview Road, suite A, Columbiana.
Jackson Township trustees, 6 p.m., administration building, 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.
Lincoln Knolls Community Watch, 5:30 p.m., East Branch Library, 430 Early Road, Youngstown.
Lordstown Board of Public Affairs, 4 p.m., administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.
Mahoning County Board of Health, 8:30 a.m., finance committee, administration building, Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.
Mahoning County Board of Health, 3:30 p.m., personnel committee, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.
Mahoning County Planning Commission, 1 p.m., conference room, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.
Youngstown Academy of Excellence trustee board, noon, 1408 Rigby St.
Youngstown school board, 5:30 p.m., Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.
