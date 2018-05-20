VETERANS

Employing veterans

DALLAS

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has reaffirmed its commitment to employ 50,000 veterans and military spouses by 2020.

“We are on a mission to welcome home our American heroes and our military spouses,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. That’s why the Exchange will hire an additional 16,000 veterans and military spouses to employ 50,000 former service members and military spouses by 2020.

Currently, about 35,000 associates work for the 122-year-old Department of Defense retailer at its department stores, convenience stores, malls, restaurants, theaters and other operations around the world. Since 2010, the Exchange has hired more than 1,100 wounded warriors.

The Exchange began serving honorably discharged veterans on Veterans Day 2017 with a life-long online military exchange shopping benefit. All who served honorably receive military-exclusive pricing and tax-free shopping at ShopMyExchange.com. Eligibility to shop can be verified at ShopMyExchange.com/veterans. Veterans, military spouses and others seeking employment with the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com to view job openings worldwide.

BASIC TRAINING GRADS

Air Force: Airman Torin M. Logan, a 2017 graduate of Mahoning High School, is the son of Tina Fletcher of Warren and brother of Tilecia Davis of Youngstown; Airman Kevin J. Belus, a 2017 graduate of Boardman High School, is the son of Stephen E. Belus and brother of Brooke L. Belus, both of Youngstown, and Christine A. Leonard of Boardman.

DEPLOYED

Stationed in Japan

Navy Seaman Courtney Lucarell, a 2015 graduate of Boardman High School, is a logistics specialist with forward-deployed Naval Beach Unit 7 at Sasebo, Japan. Commissioned in August of 2012, Naval Beach Unit 7 was formed to combine the three forward-deployed naval forces detachments in Japan.

A Navy logistics specialist is responsible for ordering, receiving, inspecting, stowing, preserving, packaging, shipping and issuing materials and cargo.

Lucarell credits her mother, a Navy veteran, for inspiring her to join the Navy.

“She taught me to be independent. Since you’re always on your own here, moving across the world by yourself, what she installed in me definitely helps,” said Lucarell.

The seaman has received her enlisted surface warfare qualification pin, which means she is ready to deploy anytime with the landing crafts.

Duty on carrier

Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Andrew Mastropietro of Poland, as part of his job on ship, controls winches that extend and retract the SLQ-25/25A Nixie towed torpedo decoy into the ocean during a torpedo countermeasures systems stream as part of sea trials aboard the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of the United States and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

HONOR

Sailor of the Day

Navy Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 3rd Class Hannah Oniell of Niles was recently selected as Sailor of the Day aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74).

John C. Stennis is underway with ships and squadrons of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3 conducting group sail training in preparation for its next scheduled deployment.

CHANGE OF WATCH

Coast Guard change

WASHINGTON

The 12 Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, Steven W. Cantrell, was relieved of command by Command Master Chief Jason M. Vanderhaden, prospective 13th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, during a recent military Change of Watch ceremony in Alexandria, Va.

A Change of Watch is a ceremony that signifies the absolute transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from one person to another that has essentially remained unchanged for centuries of naval history.

