NEW HIRES

Home Savings announced it recently hired Gina Vicarel as recruitment administrator.

Vicarel has 10 years of recruiting experience. She previously worked as a staffing/HR consultant for an employment and recruiting agency.

Her responsibilities include recruitment for open positions at Home Savings, serving as a liaison to universities and community organizations, and assisting with new employees, Home Savings said.

Northwood Realty Services, based in Howland, recently welcomed Bob McDonald as its newest Realtor.

“Clients looking to relocate want someone who can anticipate their needs and, from schools to neighborhoods, Bob McDonald can help find those clients a perfect home,” the company said in a statement.

ACHIEVEMENT

L. Calvin Jones & Co. of Canfield, an independent insurance agency specializing in business insurance, personal insurance and surety bonds, announced that one of its employees recently received two new designations.

Kimberly Cervone, a commercial lines account manager who began her insurance career in 2006, has received the industry designations of Certified Insurance Service Representative and Cyber Risk Manager.

“I am passionate about helping businesses learn the importance of cyber liability insurance and assisting them in protecting their confidential business and customer information from data breaches and cyber-attacks,” Cervone said.

AWARDS

The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce recently honored its 2018 Phoenix Award winners.

Among the winners was Peggy Mazyck of Visit Mercer County with the Trailblazer Award; Lulu Beans Cafe for the News Business Startup Award; Michele Ohl of Gowns of Grace for the Entrepreneur Award; Omega Inc. for Growth Small Manufacturing; Jones Performance Products for Growth Large Manufacturing; Select Metal Litho for Growth Small Service; G.W. Becker Inc. for Growth Large Service; Buhl Community Recreation Center for Nonprofit/Service Organization Award (large); Rotary Club of Sharon for NonProfit/Service Organization Award (small); Regenex Corp for the Innovation Award; and Frangakis Family Trust for the Beautification Award.

MILESTONE

Youngstown Mirror & Glass recently celebrated 100 years of service to the regional construction industry, the Builders Association of Eastern Ohio & Western PA announced.