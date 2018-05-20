MILESTONES

DOCTORS

Receives degree

The University of Cincinnati College of Medicine conferred a doctor of medicine degree upon Erin A. Bouquet on Saturday.

Dr. Bouquet is the daughter of Donald C. and Kathleen A. Bouquet of Liberty and is a 2009 graduate of Ursuline High School, where she was co-valedictorian. She graduated cum laude from the University of Notre Dame in May 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in biology.

After graduation, she completed a year of service as a hospital and hospice volunteer for the Sisters of the Holy Redeemer in Philadelphia. As a medical student, Dr. Bouquet was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

This summer she will begin her internal medicine residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Dr. Bouquet is the granddaughter of the late Robert S. and Gloria F. Crofford and the late Arthur W. and Anna G. Bouquet.

doctorate

Ministry degree

The Rev. Kenneth Harvey received a doctorate of ministry degree with a concentration in biblical preaching and teaching from Knox Theological Seminary at a commencement ceremony at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The Rev. Mr. Harvey is a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, has an engineering degree from Youngstown State University, an MBA from Ashland University, a master’s degree in urban studies from Cleveland State University and a master’s degree in Christian ministry from Ashland Theological Seminary.

He is the second of five children born to Clement and Robernette Harvey, both deceased, and is married to the former Janel Renita Woodbridge. Together they have 12 children and 12 grandchildren.

