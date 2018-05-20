License restoration workshop is Wednesday

Staff report

LISBON

The judges of the Columbiana County Municipal Court have announced a new License Restoration Workshop has been set for 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the court building, 38832 Saltwell Road.

At the workshop, residents get to sit down for one-on-one talks with Bureau of Motor Vehicle representatives to learn the exact steps necessary to get their licenses restored, or at least to get limited privileges to drive to and from work or other necessary destinations.

Judges Mark Frost and Tim McNicol explained the program has been the only one in Ohio where BMV representatives actually come to meet face to face with drivers to take payments, set up payment plans and give a road map to license restoration.

In many cases, attendees leave with their license restored or at least with limited driving privileges.

In all cases they leave with knowledge of what they must do to get and stay legal, the judges said.

Available spots fill up fast, so the judges urge those interested to call the court at 330-424-5326 during normal court hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to schedule an appointment.