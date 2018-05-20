Jury recommends death penalty in murder of 2 Ohio women


May 20, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

ASHLAND, Ohio

A jury has recommended that a man convicted of strangling to death two women in Ohio receive the death penalty.

The Ashland Times-Gazette reported the jury in Northeast Ohio’s Ashland County deliberated for less than two hours Friday before concluding that 41-year-old Shawn Grate should be executed for killing 43-year-old Stacey Stanley and 29-year-old Elizabeth Griffith in 2016.

