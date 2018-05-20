Goodyear airship nears completion
Associated Press
AKRON
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. officials say its third and final new technology airship could be ready for its maiden flight in late June.
The Akron Beacon Journal reported that the gondola that carries crew and passengers was placed beneath the semi-rigid airship Friday.
