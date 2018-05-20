Goodyear airship nears completion


May 20, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

AKRON

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. officials say its third and final new technology airship could be ready for its maiden flight in late June.

The Akron Beacon Journal reported that the gondola that carries crew and passengers was placed beneath the semi-rigid airship Friday.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Sorry, no featured properties currently.