DOYO Live tickets

YOUNGSTOWN

Tickets are on sale for DOYO Live, a digital marketing and interactive design conference at the DeYor Performing Arts Center downtown Aug. 1-2.

More than 500 participants are expected at the third-annual event.

The event features speakers, workshops, breaking sessions and networking opportunities.

This year’s keynote speaker is Allen Gannett, CEO of TrackMaven.

Tickets are $225. Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber members can save 20 percent.

Visit doyolive.com for information.

Networking lecture

LIBERTY

SCORE Youngstown’s “From Bagels to Business” free networking lecture series continues with, “Think You’re Ready to Publish? Two Entrepreneurs Share Their Story,” from 9 to 10:30 a.m. May 30 at Kravitz Deli, 3135 Belmont Ave.

The event will feature Dale Perelman, a SCORE volunteer in New Castle, Pa., and retired president of King’s Jewelry chain, and Karen Schubert, founder and director of LitYoungstown, a nonprofit organization promoting the literary arts.

Chamber event

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host a “HR Hot Topics” event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. June 14 at the chamber’s 17th floor conference room, 11 Central Square, downtown.

The cost is $25 for chamber members; $35 for nonmembers. Visit regionalchamber.com for information.

Wine Festival

COLUMBIANA

The Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau announced the 2018 Columbiana Wine Festival will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. July 20 and 21 at Town Center at Firestone Farms, 101 Town Center Ave.

The event will feature live music, juried arts and crafts, food and selections from area wineries.

Tickets are now available for $25 per person at https://squareup.com/store/columbiana-area-chamber-of-commerce and will be $30 at the door.

For information, visit TourColumbiana.com or call 330-482-2282.

Storage Hub event

CANONSBURG, PA.

The wave of business resulting from the Marcellus and Utica shale gas and oil development will be the focus of the Appalachian Storage Hub conference June 7.

The storage hub is a $10 billion infrastructure project, and the conference is designed for construction and engineering companies, surveyors, law firms, suppliers, investors and governments that would benefit from the project.

To register for the conference, visit www.appastorage.com.

