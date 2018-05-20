Buhl Regional Health Foundation grant cycle underway

Staff report

SHARON, PA.

Buhl Regional Health Foundation announces the foundation’s third grant cycle to fund projects and programs that improve access to health care and address physical and mental-health needs.

Applicants that meet eligibility requirements can submit a letter of inquiry by July 6 via Buhl Regional Health Foundation’s online grant application at www.buhlregionalhealthfoundation.org/grant-portal/.

The primary service area includes Clark, Farrell, Greenville, Mercer, Hermitage, Sharon, Sharpsville, Transfer, West Middlesex, and Wheatland in Pennsylvania and Brookfield, Hubbard and Masury in Ohio.

The secondary service area consists of parts of eastern Ohio, northern/eastern Mercer County, and northern Lawrence County. More details about service areas and eligibility guidelines are listed on the BRHF website.

The foundation’s online grant portal allows the foundation staff, grants committee and board of directors, who are responsible for recommending and approving grants for funding, a controlled and structured tool that will assist in guiding them through the grant review cycle time line.

Details about how to apply, an instructional video and the link to log in to the grant portal are available on the BRHF website.

The dual focus of this grant cycle’s funding is “Access to Health Care” and “Addressing Mental and Physical Health Needs.”

All grant applications must focus on positively impacting one or both of these needs within the community. For this third grant cycle, grants will be awarded in September.

Questions may be directed to info@buhlrhf.org,