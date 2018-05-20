METRO DIGEST || Liberty Walmart evacuated for bomb threat

Bomb threat

LIBERTY

A bomb threat late Saturday afternoon at the Walmart department store in Liberty Plaza on Goldie Road near Belmont Avenue caused police and fire department personnel to evacuate customers and employees about 6 p.m. After a search of the building by safety personnel and a bomb-sniffing dog, officials decided there was no threat and employees were sent back to work about 6:30 p.m. Police said the threat remains under investigation.

Crash downs lines

NEW MIDDLETOWN

A 22-year-old, New Castle, Pa., man was arrested Saturday after he lost control of his car on state Route 630 (Calla Road), crossed over a traffic lane and drove through a ditch, striking a utility light pole before re-entering a side street. As the pole fell, it damaged additional power lines on a telephone pole that fell onto a semi-truck. The driver was not injured, but he remained inside his truck until fire department and Ohio Edison personnel removed the power lines. The man was arrested for traffic violations and possession of dangerous drugs. Charges are pending in Struthers Municipal Court. Route 630 was closed for about an hour.