Blood Drives

today

Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, 1:30 to 7 p.m.

Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church St., Kinsman, 1:30 to 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Badger High School, 7119 state Route 7, Kinsman, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Braceville United Methodist Church, 589 Park Road SW, Newton Falls, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Niles Senior Center, 14 E. State St., Niles, 1 to 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Donnell Ford Lincoln of Salem, 152 Continental Drive, Salem, 1 to 6 p.m.

Canfield Library, 43 W. Main St., Canfield, 2 to 7 p.m.

Kent State University at Trumbull, 4314 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave., Boardman, 2 to 7 p.m.

Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main St., New Middletown, noon to 6 p.m.

Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., Poland, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Road SE, Howland, noon to 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Brookfield Fire Department, state Route 7, Brookfield, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 2860 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.