Autism summer camps set to begin in June
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley, in collaboration with ABA Therapy Solutions and the Youngstown YMCA, is offering summer day-camp options for children with special needs.
Three weeks of two styles of camp will be offered. They are June 18-22, Integrated Camp, age 6-13; July 30-Aug. 3, Full Camp Integrated Camp, age 3-22; and Aug. 13-17, Integrated Camp, age 6-13.
At Camp F.R.I.E.N.D. (Finding Rewards in Every New Day), the student-to-counselor ratio is low to better address the intense needs of children and teens on the autism spectrum, according to an ASMV news release.
Camp costs are $150 per student per week, and numerous scholarships are available.
Registration forms are available for download at www.autismmv.org/campfriend and can be mailed by request to ASMV at 330-333-9607. For information, call 330-333-9609 or visit camp@autismmv.org.
