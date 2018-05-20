Agenda Monday

Austintown school board, 2:30 p.m., special meeting, central office, Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, 700 S. Raccoon Road.

Boardman school board, 6:30 p.m., Boardman High School, 7777 Glenwood Ave.

Coitsville Township trustees, 9 a.m., work study meeting; regular meeting, 6 p.m., town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Craig Beach Village Council, 7 p.m., special meeting, municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

Crestview school board, 4:45 p.m., personnel committee, superintendent’s office, 44100 Crestview Road, Suite A, Columbiana.

Howland school board, 6:30 p.m., H.C. Mines Elementary, 850 Howland-Wilson Road NE, Warren.

Liberty Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., caucus, followed by 7 p.m. meeting, administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Lordstown Village Council, 5:30 p.m., streets, sidewalks, public parks, building, grounds and general improvement committee, caucus room, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Lordstown Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus, immediately followed by regular meeting, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., board meeting, second floor, suite 201, CSB Building, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center school board, 4:30 p.m., MCCTC, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Mahoning Unlimited Classroom, 1 p.m., board of directors, classroom A, Unlimited Classroom, Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St., Suite 519, Boardman.

Poland school board, 6 p.m., township hall, 3339 Dobbins Road.

