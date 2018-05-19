Unemployment rate dropped in April

COLUMBUS

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in April, down from 4.4 percent in March, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 1,000 over the month, from a revised 5,577,700 in March to 5,576,700 in April. The number of unemployed workers was 249,000, down from 253,000 in March.

The U.S. unemployment rate for April was 3.9 percent, down from 4.1 percent in March.

Local unemployment numbers will be released next week.

Airport adds more service to Chicago

AKRON

The Akron-Canton Airport announced an addition to its American Airlines service beginning next month.

American Airlines will add a third frequency to its Chicago O’Hare service, the airport said.

Sisters liquidate Cambridge Analytica

NEW YORK

Jennifer and Rebekah Mercer, daughters of Republican mega-donor Robert Mercer, are liquidating Cambridge Analytica, the troubled data-collection agency that worked for President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign and caused a global Facebook privacy scandal in recent months.

The British firm filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection late Thursday in New York.

The Mercer sisters, who are majority shareholders of Cambridge Analytica, bought their father’s stake in the pro-Trump website Breitbart News in late 2017.

Cambridge Analytica has come under scrutiny for possible links to the federal probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 president election and fallen into the crosshairs of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Campbell Soup CEO will retire

NEW YORK

The top executive at Campbell Soup will retire and the company is undergoing a strategic review as it tries to revive sales that have been under pressure due to shifting American tastes and rising costs.

Denise Morrison, who has been has been CEO since 2011, is being replaced immediately by Keith McLoughlin, who will lead the company on an interim basis.

The company, founded almost 150 years ago, is also facing new headwinds due to recent changes in U.S. trade policy. In March, the Trump administration slapped tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Porsche EU recall

FRANKFURT, Germany

German authorities have ordered the EU-wide recall of 60,000 Cayenne and Macan vehicles from Volkswagen’s Porsche sports car division after finding that the vehicles emitted excessive pollutants due to software that turned down emission controls during driving.

The mandatory recall covers 6,755 4.2-liter V8 diesels in the European Union for the Cayenne from the 2015 and 2016 model years. Also included are 52,831 3.0-liter V6 diesels for the Macan model. In both cases the vehicles affected were certified under the Euro 6 standard. Porsche’s engines are made by Volkswagen’s Audi luxury division.

Staff/wire reports