Revolt over immigration sinks House farm bill

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

House Republican leaders suffered an embarrassing setback Friday when conservatives scuttled an ambitious farm bill, part of a high-stakes power play as they once again exert their oversized sway in the House.

In this case, conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus wanted to slow the momentum of bipartisan immigration legislation to help young “Dreamers.” Republican moderates are gaining ground with their immigration effort and conservatives don’t like the deals taking shape. By withholding their votes on the farm bill, they flexed their political muscle to doom both.

Not even a tweet from President Donald Trump supporting the farm bill could save it from the chaos Friday. It was defeated, 213-198. Some 30 Republicans joined with every chamber Democrat in opposition.

The vote was a blow to GOP leaders, exposing the power struggle underway as leaders jockey to replace Speaker Paul Ryan, who is not seeking re-election. It disrupts GOP efforts to portray party unity ahead of the midterm election and to rack up legislative wins to motivate voters to the polls to keep their majority.

Trump is “disappointed in the result of today’s vote” and “hopes the House can resolve any remaining issues,” said Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters.

The outcome also shelves for now the big, five-year farm bill, a top GOP priority because it combines stricter work and job training requirements for food-stamp recipients – long pushed by Ryan as part of his safety net cuts – with a renewal of farm subsidies popular in GOP-leaning farm country.

Conservatives have gained clout in the House by withholding their block of some 30 votes to exert their sway on legislation. That strategy is only expected to escalate as they jockey for promotions up the leadership ladder once Ryan retires.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a leader of the House Freedom Caucus who is interested in running for House speaker, said some conservatives had concerns over the farm bill, largely because of its spending, but “my main focus was making sure we do immigration policy right.”

Democrats are strongly opposed to the farm bill, saying the stricter work and job-training rules are poorly designed and would drive 2 million people off food stamps.