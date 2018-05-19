Poker run benefit

AUSTINTOWN

The annual Children’s Miracle Network Fun Ride and Poker Run will take place Sunday.All proceeds benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, Beeghly Campus, Boardman.

Route maps and rules will be available at registration, starting at 10 a.m. at BikeTown Harley-Davidson on Interstate Boulevard. The ride will begin at noon and will include four card stops along a 90-mile route that will end at Social 45, Lisbon, where there will be food and refreshments, a band, silent auction and a concert ticket raffle for the John Fogerty-Billy Gibbons concert at Covelli Centre.

This is a rain-or-shine event. Motorcycles are not mandatory to participate. Cost is $20 per bike; $5 per passenger. Nonriders can go to Social 45 at 3:30 p.m.

Facing vandalism count

BOARDMAN

A woman’s alleged attempt to make her eviction memorable for her landlord resulted in her arrest.

Brittany Cook, 24, of Cook Avenue faces one count of vandalism. In April, the landlord of her Bonnie Place apartment told police he had a verbal altercation with Cook when he issued her an eviction notice.

After Cook left, he found things in the apartment missing, the doorknobs greased, the dead-bolt lock changed, carpet damaged with “soap and assorted sauces,” a phone jack plastered over, holes punched in doors and a clogged toilet, according to a police report. Officers also observed graffiti in the bedroom that referenced smashing the landlord’s face. The landlord estimated the damage totaled about $3,000.

Cook has a preliminary hearing July 3 in Mahoning County Area Court.

Mom, child hurt in crash

YOUNGSTOWN

A mother and her 2-year-old child were sent to an area hospital after a second rollover crash in Youngstown, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Just moments after Youngs-town police and fire crews were called to a rollover accident on Interstate 680, a second call came across for a minivan that had flipped over near the intersection of Glenwood and West Warren Avenue on the South Side. Officials on scene say it appears the van hit a tree and flipped onto its side.

Emergency crews said a mother and her child inside were both taken to a hospital to be checked out. The crash is still under investigation.

Facing assault charge

WARREN

Myles A. Seybert, 46, of South Market Street, Girard, was indicted this week on a felonious assault charge, accused of striking a man with a baseball bat multiple times March 31 at the victim’s home. A Girard police report says Seybert told police he and the victim, whom he met a week earlier, had been drinking at Seybert’s home, but at some point Seybert refused to give the victim more alcohol and asked him to leave. The assault happened after that, police said.

Free concert at church

POLAND

Poland Presbyterian Church, 2 Poland Manor, will present “Come, Christians, Join to Sing,” a free concert, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday under the direction of Steve Pridon.

In addition to the church’s chancel and children’s choirs, the Village Ringers and the Sheet & Tube Brass Quartet will be featured. Also performing will be Kathryn Dick (oboe), Elizabeth Shewell (flute), Anne Hutchison (organist), Glenn Schaft (percussion) and soloists Cindy Houston and Dave Johns.

All free-will donations received will benefit the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley’s Capital Campaign to help “Move Our Mission.” Cookies and refreshments will be served after the concert.

Food giveaway planned

YOUNGSTOWN

People’s Chapel Church of God, 2145 Hillman St., will host a food giveaway at 11 a.m. today. Recipients are asked to bring photo identification.

Route 11 restrictions

AUSTINTOWN

Motorists will encounter lane restrictions on state Route 11 under Oakcrest Drive beginning Monday until further notice.

The Oakcrest Drive bridge over Route 11 will be closed beginning June 4 through early August for a deck replacement. The $1.2 million project will be completed by late September.

Bridge replacement

WEATHERSFIELD

Effective June 4 through Aug. 15, Austintown-Warren Road will be closed due to a bridge replacement, the Trumbull County Engineer’s office said. The detour route is west on Carson Salt Springs Road, north on Highland and east on Brunstetter Road/West Park Avenue.