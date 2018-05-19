Goldsteins Furniture closes after 112 years

Staff Report

BOARDMAN

Goldsteins Furniture will close its doors after 112 years of business, the company announced Friday.

Close-out sales will begin in Boardman, Hermitage and Niles locations in June and all three stores will be closed by September.

The stores will be reopened as the Pennsylvania-based company Levin Furniture around Labor Day.

Boardman Township Trustee Tom Costello said having a new furniture company in Boardman could be a positive change.

“We are hoping for the best,” he said.

In a press release, Steve Goldstone, president and CEO of Goldsteins Furniture, expressed appreciation for its customers and employees, but said the company had to make a tough decision.

“We needed to expand, but we were landlocked by competitors in Cleveland, Erie and Pittsburgh. We also knew other furniture retailers were coming into the Youngstown market. After weighing all the options, we determined we couldn’t weather the storm and have decided to cease operations,” he said.

The Sharon store, which was the first to be built, opened in 1906 by Myer Goldstein. The store moved to Hermitage in 2000.

The Boardman store location opened in 1971, and moved to Canfield and became an outlet store in 1988.

The current Boardman store was built in 2003.

A store opened in the Eastwood Mall in 1969, then moved to a location near the mall in 1998.

Four generations of the Goldstone family operated the furniture store. Goldstone said he had been involved with the store all his life – in grade school, he would help his family after school and on Saturdays.

It’s hard to let go of a business wrapped with so much family history, he said.

“Levin is a major retailer, so when they thought of my company I thought, ‘I’ll lose my job, some others in corporate will lose theirs, but the employees can keep a job and that’s what my father would have wanted,’” he said. “We have some tremendous employees.”

The company has about 70 employees.

Goldstone said he owes everything to the loyalty of his customers from the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys.