CORRECTIONs

Jeffrey Campana, 40, of Girard, indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on theft and theft-in-office charges, is a former Youngstown wastewater employee. The department where he worked was incorrect in a Friday article on page A6.

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni supported Campbell’s Community Literacy Workforce Cultural Center. His name was omitted from a Thursday article on page A4.

