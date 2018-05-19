CORRECTIONs
Jeffrey Campana, 40, of Girard, indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on theft and theft-in-office charges, is a former Youngstown wastewater employee. The department where he worked was incorrect in a Friday article on page A6.
State Sen. Joe Schiavoni supported Campbell’s Community Literacy Workforce Cultural Center. His name was omitted from a Thursday article on page A4.
Verifiable errors, omissions and clarifications are handled here. If you believe the information in an article was incorrect, call the appropriate department heads at 330-747-1471; Regional Desk, ext. 1384; Social and Entertainment, ext. 1282; Sports, ext. 1292.
