Misprinted number leads Aqua Ohio customers to adult phone line

Staff report

NEW MIDDLETOWN

Some local Aqua Ohio customers may have received a surprise when they called to schedule an appointment to update their water meter.

Notices sent to 150 Mahoning Valley customers informing them of the need to upgrade their water meters included a misprinted number that takes callers to an adult phone line.

“Welcome to America’s hottest talk line,” a recorded voice says.

The postcard listed Aqua’s actual number, 1-877-WTR-AQUA, and in parentheses it translated the letters to 987-2782 accompanied by an erroneous prefix.

Aqua spokesman Jeff La Rue said the postcards were printed by an outside vendor.

“Aqua regrets any confusion that these misprints have caused and is truly sorry if the mistake resulted in anyone taking offense,” La Rue said.

Aqua Ohio is one of the largest regulated water utilities in the state – currently serving 50,000 residents within the Mahoning Valley and 500,000 residents throughout the state.

It operates a 14,000 square-foot operations center in Struthers and provides water to Struthers, Lowellville, Poland Village, New Middletown and portions of Beaver, Boardman, Coitsville, Canfield, Poland and Springfield townships in Mahoning County. It also provides water to Brookfield and Hubbard townships in Trumbull County and Lake Tomahawk in Columbiana County.

Aqua has also made offers to purchase the water systems in Youngstown and Campbell.