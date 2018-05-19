2 shot after graduation at Kan. megachurch

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Two people, including a young man celebrating his high-school graduation, were shot and wounded when a fight erupted into gunfire in the parking lot of a suburban Kansas City megachurch.

Police Capt. Brad Robbins said the shooting happened Thursday night as hundreds of people were leaving the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kan. The church had just hosted a graduation ceremony for students of the Center High School in Kansas City, Mo.

Robbins described the injured graduate as an innocent bystander in the shooting. Church of the Resurrection Pastor Adam Hamilton said on Facebook that the young man was shot in the shoulder.

The other victim was injured inside a vehicle. Robbins said he didn’t know if that victim was also a graduate.

Robbins said the melee started with a physical fight. No arrests have been reported.

Cops: Barber throws customer out window

NEW YORK

Police say a stylist at a Brooklyn barbershop threw a client through the front window after he complained about his haircut.

According to the Daily News of New York, the 33-year-old victim was at the Levels Barbershop in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, on Thursday afternoon. Police say he threatened to withhold payment for the cut because he didn’t like it. Police said the barber was enraged and shoved him through the storefront window, leaving a gaping hole in the glass.

The victim’s face was ripped open and his clothing was covered in blood. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital and expected to recover.

The stylist ran off. Other barbers said they didn’t know the stylist’s name or how to reach him.

Hospital discharges poisoned ex-spy

LONDON

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from a British hospital more than two months after he was poisoned with a nerve agent and left fighting for his life, health officials said Friday.

Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in the English city of Salisbury on March 4, and spent weeks in critical condition.

Britain has accused Russia of poisoning the pair with a military-grade nerve agent, a claim Moscow denies. The poisoning has sparked a Cold War-style diplomatic crisis between Russia and the West, including the expulsion of hundreds of diplomats from both sides.

Salisbury District Hospital said Friday that all three people hospitalized in the attack – the Skripals and a police officer who came to their assistance – had now been released.

Egypt’s president: Crossing is open for Ramadan

CAIRO

Egypt has opened the Rafah border crossing with Gaza for the entire Muslim holy month of Ramadan, President Abdel-Fatah el-Sissi announced on Twitter, in what would be the longest uninterrupted period of time since 2013.

The move is meant as a humanitarian gesture during the annual holiday, one of the few occasions in which Egypt allows some Gazans stranded by a 2007 Egypt-Israel blockade to leave and return to the territory ruled by the militant Islamic group Hamas.

The announcement late Thursday came just days after Israeli forces shot and killed 59 Palestinians and injured more than 2,700 during mass protests along the Gaza border.

Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh said Friday the opening of Rafah was the result of talks with Egyptian officials in a visit to Cairo on Sunday.

Associated Press