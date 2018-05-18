12 Trumbull County seniors get Wolves scholarships

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

HOWLAND

A total of $44,000 in scholarships was awarded to 12 Trumbull County High School seniors at this year’s annual Trumbull County Chapter of the National Association of Wolves Scholarship Banquet at Leo’s Ristorante.

Recipients of the first annual Officer Justin Leo Memorial Scholarship at Thursday’s banquet were Girard students Alexa Jones, Alisa Mancini, Sarah Ryser and Ryan Saverko. Each student received $5,000.

The funds for the memorial scholarships were raised by the community after Girard Officer Justin Leo, the son of the Wolves’ scholarship chairman David Leo, was killed in the line of duty in October 2017.

There will be a golf outing June 3 to raise more money for the memorial fund.

Ryser said Leo was her baby sitter when she was young, and their families are close.

“I feel incredibly honored,” she said. “I’m grateful. This scholarship will carry on his legacy.”

Recipients of the $3,000 scholarships were Jackson Deemer, Jessica Spore and Jacob Taylor of Howland High School; Kimberly McCann of Liberty High School; Elizabeth Mintus of John F. Kennedy High School; Zach Resatar of Hubbard High School; and Erika Sitch and Alexander Toth of Warren G. Harding High School.

Mintus also was selected as this year’s winner of the Peter P. Rossi Sr. Memorial Academic Scholarship Award.

The Wolves Club is an Italian professional organization tracing their ideals of learning, discovery and public service to the founding of ancient Rome.

The county Wolves Club has awarded $516,550 over the past 33 years to 2,280 students, and the Wolves Clubs of Ohio and Pennsylvania have awarded more than $8 million in their 55 years of existence, David Leo said.