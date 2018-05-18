Vallourec earnings

YOUNGSTOWN

France-based Vallourec, the parent company of local Vallourec Star and VAM USA, reported a first-quarter earnings loss of $5.8 million converted from euros.

The earnings were an improvement over the first quarter of 2017, when the company reported an adjusted loss of $22.9 million, according to Vindicator files.

The company also reported a 10.1 percent year-over-year increase in revenue for the first quarter.

The company reported first-quarter revenue of slightly more than $1 billion, converted from euros.

Vallourec Star produces steel pipe on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and VAM USA provides premium threading for the pipes on Ohio Works Drive.

Cold Stone to close

NILES

The Cold Stone Creamery, 1924 Niles-Cortland Road SE, will permanently close May 28, the owner announced.

“We encourage all of our loyal customers of the past 11 years to use up the remaining balances on gift cards and to come and enjoy an ice cream to kick off the summer season,” owner Bob Suchanek said. “We thank you for your business.”

Ribbon-cutting event

LEETONIA

Bark Mobile Pet Vet will host a ribbon-cutting and grand opening from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 268 Main St.

There will be food, entertainment and goodie bags for pets and people.

Vendors include Sophia Rose Collars and Barktastic K9 Cupboard.

A basket raffle will benefit All Paws Are Perfect Rescue.

Walmart online sales help power 1Q results

NEW YORK

Walmart’s improving store experience and rebounding online sales helped to power first-quarter results.

The world’s largest retailer reported Thursday that both revenue and profits beat Wall Street estimates. Sales at stores opened at least a year rose a solid 2.1 percent.

It’s an encouraging report from Walmart as it searches for solid footing in a rapidly changing environment that includes a dominant Amazon.com that is encroaching online and in some cases, just down the street.

US says the number of overfished fish stocks at all-time low

PORTLAND, Maine

The number of American fish stocks that can be described as “overfished” has hit an all-time low, the U.S. government announced Thursday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration made the statement as part of its annual Status of Stocks Report to Congress. Six populations of fish are being removed from its list of overfished stocks, including the popular commercially fished stocks of Gulf of Mexico red snapper and Georges Bank winter flounder, the agency said.

NOAA Fisheries classifies jeopardized fish stocks as “overfished” or experiencing “overfishing.” The agency’s report stated that 35 stocks out of 235 are overfished, which is the lowest number since the agency started tracking fish populations in this way in 2000.

Staff/wire report