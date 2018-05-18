Surplus food/clothing

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., corner of Fruit Street, Youngstown, various commodities and clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Recipients must bring bags and identification.

Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, various commodities, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. For residents of ZIP codes, 44509, 44511 and 44515 only. Recipients must bring reusable bags.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.