Support Salvation Army at Bling Boutique Sale


May 18, 2018 at 9:35a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is hosting a Bling Boutique Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Preakness Neighborhood Garage Sale, just off New Road.

Find the Bling Boutique at 5280 Nashua Drive for costume jewelry, scarves and purses. All proceeds from the boutique support Salvation Army programs and projects.

These programs include the after-school program, the holiday toy drive and the soup kitchen to help those less fortunate.

