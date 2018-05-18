Support Salvation Army at Bling Boutique Sale
AUSTINTOWN
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is hosting a Bling Boutique Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Preakness Neighborhood Garage Sale, just off New Road.
Find the Bling Boutique at 5280 Nashua Drive for costume jewelry, scarves and purses. All proceeds from the boutique support Salvation Army programs and projects.
These programs include the after-school program, the holiday toy drive and the soup kitchen to help those less fortunate.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 17, 2018 midnight
Auxiliary installs slate, will host Bling Boutique
- May 17, 2018 midnight
Forward Ohio launch
- July 13, 2017 8:15 a.m.
Alzheimer Network hosts garage sale
- August 17, 2017 midnight
Salvation Army Auxiliary plans fashion show Saturday
- August 17, 2017 midnight
Salvation Army plans fashion show
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.