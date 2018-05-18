Summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

May 10

Criminal damaging: A Clingan Road man discovered damage to a portion of his brick patio, including a 25-square-foot concrete slab.

May 11

Burglary: To an apartment in the 7000 block of Clingan Road through the front door. Thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry was taken.

May 14

Harassment: A Renwick Drive woman said she’s being harassed via phone.

BOARDMAN

May 10

Arrest: Authorities at Boardman Area Court on Market Street took custody of Evan F. Williams, 70, of Oak Knoll Drive, Boardman, who was wanted on a telephone-harassment charge, related to a Nov. 21, 2017, situation in which his girlfriend alleged Williams had sent her another in a series of such text messages.

Aggravated menacing: The landlord of a Wolosyn Circle apartment building reported a former tenant threatened to burn down the structure.

Identity fraud: A Market Street man found a $295 fraudulent charge to his Best Buy credit card.

Theft: A Milltrace Road man reported $200 worth of patio furniture had been removed from his rear deck.

Theft: Jordan J. Lorraine, who listed Warren addresses on Linden Avenue Northeast and Palmyra Road, was charged with stealing a $70 Xbox controller from Target, 417 Boardman-Poland Road. Lorraine, 26, also was wanted on a Trumbull County warrant charging theft.

Theft by deception: A Glen Park Road woman told police she had met then bought an iPhone for $450 from a man before discovering the phone was inoperable, evidently because it was linked to a delinquent account.

Drugs: A traffic stop near Shields Road resulted in the arrest of Charles F. Walter, 37, of Humboldt Avenue, Youngstown, on charges of drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia, when, authorities alleged, two containers in which a straw common in drug use and a small amount of a white powder that tested positive for methamphetamine were found.

Domestic violence: Officers booked Rayah J. Jenkins, 21, of East Boston Avenue, Youngstown, on a domestic-violence charge after an Aug. 22, 2017, situation in which her boyfriend, of Hillman Way, alleged Jenkins punched his face during a heated argument, then threatened to have relatives kill him.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole 18 articles of clothing valued at $187 from T.J. Maxx, 717 Boardman-Poland Road.

Counterfeit: A manager with Iron and String Life Enhancement Inc., 755 Boardman-Canfield Road, discovered a $991 check had been made payable to a person who’s not an employee with the business.

Theft: A Mill Creek Boulevard man noticed 40 over-the-counter pills missing from his basement.

Burglary: Someone crawled through a crack in a garage door to a residence in the 100 block of Prestwick Drive, then removed about $5 from a car inside.

May 11

Arrest: Officers responded to a report of a man passed out in a car near the Boardman Plaza on U.S. Route 224 before charging Phillip T. Bolender, 28, of Idlewood Boulevard, Austintown, with operating a vehicle impaired and possessing drug paraphernalia. Bolender, who registered a 0.104 blood-alcohol content, in excess of Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, had tubing to a pen inside of which was a white substance, a report stated.

Attempted theft: Someone in the 4000 block of Hudson Drive entered a vehicle and displaced various items.

Theft: Ariana H. Boyce of Fairview Avenue, Canfield, and Lexi C.M. Sudac of Wilda Avenue, Boardman, faced theft charges. The two 18-year-old women were accused of taking $93 worth of merchandise that included an iPhone cord from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Theft: A Euclid Boulevard woman noticed $220, a driver’s license, a Social Security card and a wallet missing from her car.

Criminal mischief: A Garver Drive woman saw that a glass bottle had struck her vehicle’s roof, leaving glass shards in the vicinity.

Theft: A backpack was among property stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Jennette Drive.

Theft: A township woman told police her $650 iPhone had been removed from a shopping cart while she was in a Doral Drive big-box store.

Criminal mischief: A Doncaster Drive woman reported eggs had been tossed at her brick mailbox and one of her vehicles.

Menacing/criminal mischief: A South Schenley Avenue woman said she’s received threatening calls. Also, the accuser’s boyfriend noticed someone had loosened five lug nuts to a tire on his car.

Harassment: A Fairfield Avenue man said his former girlfriend has made more than 20 unwanted calls and at one point pounded on his door while demanding her property from his home.

May 12

Theft: Timothy M. Williams, 47, was charged after police alleged Williams, of Cornell Avenue, Youngstown, had stolen $88 worth of strip steaks from Walmart.

Theft: A man reportedly stole about $42 worth of bread and beer from Giant Eagle, 476 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Identity theft: A Rosewood Drive man learned that a Verizon Wireless account with $206 in charges had been established in his name but without authorization.

Theft: A man reportedly took two 24-packs of beer from Giant Eagle, 476 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Criminal mischief: Two men in the 4400 block of Market Street discovered their vehicles had been entered and rummaged through.

Theft: A Youngstown woman left a Doral Drive big-box store and saw that two $150 wheel caps had been stolen off her vehicle.

Menacing: A Hitchcock Road woman alleged her roommate had snatched a small TV from her hand and threatened to destroy it during an argument, which made the accuser feel threatened.

Burglary: Someone broke into Uhrain Greenhouses, 704 Maple Ave., likely through a rear door before taking an undisclosed sum of money and number of checks.

May 13

Arrest: Officers in the 100 block of Boardman-Canfield Road picked up James L. Lohmier, 35, of Glenwood Avenue, Boardman. He was wanted on a felony warrant from Cuyahoga Falls charging drug abuse (methamphetamine).

Aggravated menacing: Two employees with a Doral Drive big-box store told police that as a man wearing a red baseball cap as well as a gray shirt and pair of shorts was leaving, he made a threat implying he would return to shoot up the store.

Arrest: After pulling her over near Shields Road, officers took into custody Jayla J.M. Gilmore, who listed addresses on Compass West Drive in Austintown and Aravesta Avenue in Boardman. Gilmore, 23, was accused of failing to appear in Austintown Area Court on a traffic charge.

Child endangering: Witnesses reported seeing two children around age 2 or 3 playing unattended in the street on Aravesta Avenue before a relative was informed. Both youngsters were unharmed.

Drug paraphernalia: Police received a complaint about an erratic driver near Market Street before charging Stephanie L. Gonda, 26, with possessing drug paraphernalia. Gonda, of Stratmore Avenue, Youngstown, had in her purse a suspected crack-cocaine pipe with burn marks, a report showed.

Theft: Amanda M. Krotky, 22, of Poland Avenue, Struthers, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan 32 items valued at $58 while in Walmart.

Theft: A 17-year-old Poland girl reported her $500 iPhone stolen while she was at a Boardman-Poland Road big-box store.

May 14

Arrest: Officers answered a call pertaining to possible gunfire in the100 block of Shields Road, then charged Jacob A. Adolphson of Shields, Boardman, with inducing panic and using a weapon while intoxicated, both misdemeanors. An intoxicated Adolphson, 26, admitted having fired a gun in the air before a loaded firearm was found in a nearby cemetery, a report stated.

Auto theft: A 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stolen in the 700 block of Orlo Lane.

Falsification: Authorities responded to a possible attempted robbery in which a worker for Firestone Complete Auto Care, 7401 Market St., alleged a man tried to rob her of a deposit bag before she reportedly admitted having made up the story. The woman apparently was fearful of making such deposits alone and felt the business dismissed her concerns, a police report said.

Menacing: A worker for a Market Street restaurant reported a man since last November has been stalking her and giving her unwanted attention, including having left a gift on her car.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A West Midlothian Boulevard woman said a man borrowed but failed to return her 2005 Chevrolet.

Possible theft: A township man said his wallet was lost or stolen while he patronized a Boardman-Canfield Road discount store.

May 15

Arrest: Authorities responded to a 911 call that originated around Market Street and Ewing Road before charging Erika L. O’Neal, 24, of Market, Boardman, with resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct while intoxicated. After being found nearby, an intoxicated O’Neal walked away from then wrestled with officers who tried to arrest her, a report showed.