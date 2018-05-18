Struthers schools hosts “An Evening with the Arts”

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

STRUTHERS

Students and faculty from the Struthers School District transformed the high-school’s cafeteria into a gallery featuring more than 2,000 pieces of student-produced art for the district’s “An Evening With the Arts” event.

The exhibition included ceramic and clay sculptures, drawings, paintings and music students from grades one through 12 have worked on over the past year, including a variety of special project pieces.

Jessica Zappia, a high-school art teacher who helped organize the exhibition, estimated that more than 1,000 people attended the event throughout Thursday evening.

“I’m blown away by the turnout,” Zappia said. “It just shows what a great community we have here in Struthers.”

Sarah Herrholtz, who was in charge of the show, also teaches art at the high school. She said the exhibition was a way to show parents and the community what their students have been pouring their time and creative energies into.

Adrianna Leonard, 18, is a senior and lead student organizer for the event. She offered student perspective into the planning process, helped design the floor plan for the show, and had a number of her own works featured.

“It’s amazing to see how it turned out,” she said.

Solo and ensemble artists took turns playing music at the school’s main entryway while other student musicians played in the cafeteria.

Members of the school’s French club, who worked the refreshment table, performed a dance to a contemporary French song.

Though most of the art will be featured only during the show, some pieces will be visible for much longer.

The school asked senior Renee Rouzzo, 18, to produce a mural that showed school spirit. She designed a banner celebrating the Struthers Wildcats mascot that now adorns a wall in the school’s main office.

“It took me about a month of work to finish the entire thing,” Rouzzo said.

The red banner features the phrase “Wildcat Nation” along its length in white, with a wildcat bursting through the center holding a diploma and surrounded by musical instruments, sports equipment and symbols depicting school activities.

Art from both the middle and elementary schools also was featured.

Herrholtz said the collaboration between teachers at the high school – including music teacher Angela Russo, French teacher Patricia Romeo and band teacher Josh Hawkins – the middle and elementary school art teacher Jessica Tomko and cooperation from the school’s administration made the exhibition possible.