METRO DIGEST || Trumbull ESC student pleads guilty

Student pleads guilty

WARREN

Truman J. Stevens, 18, of Chestnut Avenue in Niles pleaded guilty Thursday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to inducing panic. He’s accused of making a threat in March to the Trumbull County Educational Service Center, 6000 Youngstown Road, Niles, where he attended school.

Stevens remains in the county jail and will be sentenced in about five weeks. He could get up to 18 months in prison or probation.

Niles police said Stevens was on social media with another student before school March 22 and threatened to assault the other student. A teacher called Stevens that morning and told him to stay home that day, but Stevens told the teacher he was coming to school and made another threat.

He was arrested near the ESC as he was walking to school. He had no weapons, police said. The ESC provides a variety of services for county school districts, staff and students.

Benefit signing of Y’town champs book

BOARDMAN

Barnes & Noble, 381 Boardman-Poland Road, is hosting author Craig Snyder and four legendary world champion Youngstown boxers at a book-signing at 1 p.m. Saturday to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Youngstown with the entire day’s sales of Snyder’s book, “The Boxers of Youngstown, Ohio: Boxing Capital of the World.”

Four living world champions from Youngstown scheduled to be at the event are Harry Arroyo, Jeff Lampkin, Greg Richardson and Kelly Pavlik. Snyder, also a Youngstown native, boxed professionally from 1985-98 with successes such as International Boxing Council Jr. Middleweight title in 1994.

“The book details the careers of these boxers, many of whom have become overlooked legends of their day. I want to shed light on these men who have sacrificed so much to be professional boxers,” said Snyder.

Burglary, assault charges for Calvin

WARREN

A Trumbull County grand jury this week indicted Robert T. Calvin, 31, of Cable Line Road, Diamond, on aggravated burglary, felonious assault and theft charges. He is accused of breaking into a Liberty home March 25, assaulting the homeowner and stealing prescription pills and a wallet.

He is due for arraignment Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Liberty police said the victim and Calvin were friends, and the victim asked Calvin to take him to a home in Niles, where Calvin asked the victim for money. When the victim refused, Calvin damaged the victim’s keys, and the victim returned to his Liberty house alone.

Later, Calvin went to the victim’s house, ripped open the screen door and tried to break down the front door, but walked away when he failed to get in, police said.

The victim opened his door and yelled at Calvin to leave, but Calvin ran to the door, pushed his way in, and struck the victim about 20 times with his fists, police said.

Ministry to host regional conference

CAMPBELL

Word in Action Ministry, 150 Ninth St., will host the Ohio Regional Conference 2018 with Good Shepherds Fellowship International today and Saturday.

From noon to 1 p.m. today, there will be a pastoral luncheon and then an evening worship with Pastor Michael Thomas from 7 to 9 p.m.

From 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, a continental breakfast will be served. Leadership Faith Shift with the Rev. Harriet Dennis will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.