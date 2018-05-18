Former city worker indicted for theft

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a former Youngstown Street Department worker on theft and theft-in-office charges.

Jeffrey Campana, 40, of Sampson Drive, Girard, is accused of taking more than 30 steel plates, which are valued at $1,000 each. The plates are used in road construction.

The plates went missing between October and late March, according to a police report. They were sold at a Wilson Avenue scrap yard on the East Side.

These people also were indicted Thursday on these charges:

Jerold Wiggins, 38, Cassius Avenue, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

Jeremee Davis, 28, Kenmore Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Douglas D. Cole, 19, Gladstone Street, aggravated burglary and attempted robbery.

Michael J. Wilson, 24, New Drive Southwest, Warren, aggravated burglary, attempted robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Dylan Pletsch, 21, Jean Street, aggravated possession of drugs.

Tyree D. Robinson, 23, Palmer Avenue, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification.

Anthony Howell, 28, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, burglary, theft and grand theft.

Joseph Solomon, 27, Parkwood Avenue, burglary and violation of a protection order.

Charles E. Donald Jr., 27, Devitt Avenue, Campbell, two counts of felonious assault.

Rebecca L. Bloomberg, 39, Hawthorne Street, Struthers, receiving stolen property, misuse of a credit card and forgery.

Jeremiah M. Cole, 36, Akron, tampering with coin machines, possessing criminal tools and resisting arrest.

Helen Davis, 24, Silica Road, North Jackson, identity fraud.

Corey C. Green, 41, Eddie Street, passing bad checks.

Breyonna Moore, 25, Moyer Court, Boardman, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business.

Rodrick Jackson, 31, West Ravenwood Avenue, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine.

Marco Hammond Jr., 31, Duncan Avenue, possession of cocaine and trafficking in marijuana with forfeiture specifications.

Melissa Mills, aka, Malik Mills, 28, Eastway Drive, possession of drugs.

James B. Driscoll, 58, New Road, Austintown, menacing by stalking.

Matthew D. Huk, 234, Hutter Drive, Columbiana, possession of heroin and possessing drug-abuse instruments.

Spencer A. Hunt, 19, South Street, Alliance, grand theft and criminal damaging or endangering.

Damon Green, 21, Parkview Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frank Robinson II, 30, Carlisle, Pa., possession of cocaine with a major drug offender specification and a forfeiture specification.

Sharron Winphrie, 25, East Ravenwood Avenue, carrying concealed weapons, five counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification.

Melani S. Morse, 26, Melrose Avenue, Boardman, theft of drugs and illegal possessing of drug documents.

William E. Fox, 23, Ridgelawn Avenue, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.