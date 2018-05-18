JC Penney outlook spooks Wall Street
Associated Press
NEW YORK
J.C. Penney blamed weak clothing sales on bad spring weather and said it would offer more plus-size fashions to try to boost sales.
The company also cut its earnings outlook for the year and its stock tumbled 12 percent Thursday.
Penney said the cool weather hurt sales of its kids and women’s clothing. Sales of its men’s clothing, however, rose as it increased its big and tall selection.
During the first quarter, the company’s sales rose 0.2 percent at established stores, nowhere near the 2.1 percent growth analysts expected, according to FactSet.
Penney’s weak results come a day after rival Macy’s reported a strong first quarter as it increased its store label brands.
Penney reported a loss of $78 million, or 25 cents per share, for the three months ended April 5.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 17, 2018 9:21 a.m.
JC Penney outlook spooks Wall Street
- October 28, 2017 midnight
J.C. Penney shares dip to all-time low
- May 13, 2017 midnight
US retail sales rebounded in April after sluggish winter
- February 24, 2017 11:28 a.m.
J.C. Penney to close 13 to 14 percent of stores
- February 25, 2017 midnight
J.C. Penney to shut 130-plus stores, offer early retirements
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.