METRO DIGEST || Infante moved

Ralph Infante, former Niles mayor sentenced to 10 years in prison May 11 on 22 convictions for corruption and gambling, was moved from the Trumbull County jail to Lorain Correctional Institute on Tuesday, according to jail and prison records.

Lorain Correctional is a processing facility. It’s not known how long he will be there. Infante, 62, was Niles mayor for 24 years.

2-year-old removed from Warren home

A 2-year-old child was taken to Trumbull County Children Services after officers responded to a home on Hamilton Street Southwest at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday and found deplorable conditions.

Raymond W. Browning, 61, is charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business after he lied to police about the child being in the home and struggled with an officer, according to a police report.

Officers found bad odors, dog feces on the floor of the living room, a dog crate covered in urine and feces and garbage throughout the living room, the report says.

Death reported

A Garden Street Northwest woman called 911 at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday to report her 37-year-old female partner had died overnight.

The caller told police the deceased woman was a recovering drug addict who had just moved from a sober house into the Garden Street residence.

The woman’s body was taken to the Trumbull County morgue.

The caller said she had gone to sleep about 10 p.m. after talking to the woman, who seemed OK. The caller said she didn’t know what time the other woman died.

Taking in flags

During this month, Shepherd of the Valley facilities are taking in torn and faded American flags that need to be retired. The flags will be delivered to a local veterans group for proper disposal.

Flags can be dropped off at any Shepherd of the Valley between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Drop-off hours for the corporate offices are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Locations are Boardman, 7148 West Blvd.; Howland, 4100 North River Road NE; Niles, 1500 McKinley Ave.; Poland, 301 W. Western Reserve Road; corporate office/At Home With Shepherd, 5525 Silica Road, Austintown, 330-530-4038.

