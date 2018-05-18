China vows to defend its interests in trade talks
Associated Press
HONG KONG
China said Thursday it doesn’t want to see increased trade tensions with the U.S. as the two countries have talks in Washington this week, but it’s prepared for any outcome and will defend its own interests.
The comments by a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman came after President Donald Trump tweeted that there has been “no folding” in the discussions.
Spokesman Gao Feng also told reporters that China hopes the U.S. will take “concrete action” to resolve a case involving Chinese tech company ZTE, which Washington hit with a crippling ban on buying from U.S. suppliers after it violated U.S. sanctions.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He are leading talks in Washington today aimed at averting a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.
“We do not want to see the escalation of the trade frictions between China and the U.S.,” Gao said at a weekly briefing. “Of course, we are also prepared for all possibilities.”
The Trump administration has threatened to impose tariffs on up to $150 billion in Chinese imports to punish Beijing over trade practices requiring American companies to hand over technology in exchange for access to the Chinese market. China has counterpunched by targeting $50 billion in U.S. products.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 12, 2016 11:57 a.m.
Chinese media warn Trump against using Taiwan as bargaining chip
- November 21, 2016 midnight
Trump should pay attention to the fight for democracy in Hong Kong before embracing leader of China
- May 11, 2018 midnight
Trade dispute taking a toll on China, US
- November 9, 2017 8:32 a.m.
Defiant Hong Kong soccer fans boo China anthem at match
- May 5, 2018 midnight
Analysts: US trade demands could make deal with China harder
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.