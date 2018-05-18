2018 Athena Award | Nominees

These were the nominees for this year’s Athena Award:

Megan Bair Zidian, partner/shareholder, Ennis Britton Co. LPA.

Heather Chunn, vice president, YSU Foundation.

Roberta Cykon, owner, Putt-Putt Fun Center of Warren.

Daneen Mace-Vadjunec, MHHS, RN-ONC, TCRN, vice president, orthopedics & neurosciences, Mercy Health Youngstown.

Kristin Malosh, North America director of environmental, health and safety, Vallourec USA Corp.

Cheryl McArthur, director of human resources and operations, Mahoning County Educational Service Center; chief of human resources, Youngstown City School District.

Regina Mitchell, owner/CEO, Recovery Solutions/Hope Village LLC.

Kathy Mock, director of education and initiatives, United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

Missy Morehead, operations leader, KeyBank.

Chaney Nezbeth, development officer, YSU Foundation.

Kyowa Pegues, CRA market manager, Chemical Bank.

Janet Polish, director of K-5 curriculum and district programs, Austintown Schools.

Brenda Rider, president and founder, A Way With Words Foundation Inc.

Carol Ann Robb, Judge, 7th District Court of Appeals.

Phyllis Schaab, technical services manager, MS Consultants Inc.

Karen Segesto, senior client adviser, vice president, PNC Wealth Management; co-founder, Sight for All United.

Amanda Shina-Cutright, outreach coordinator, Shenango Valley Chamber; marketing director, One Hot Dog Designs.

Ursula Shugart, attorney, Shugart Law Firm; owner, Studio Pump LLC.

Shelia Triplett, executive director, Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership.

Penny Wells, executive director, Sojourn to the Past.

Dr. Elisabeth Young, vice president for health affairs/dean, College of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University.