2018 Athena Award | Nominees
These were the nominees for this year’s Athena Award:
Megan Bair Zidian, partner/shareholder, Ennis Britton Co. LPA.
Heather Chunn, vice president, YSU Foundation.
Roberta Cykon, owner, Putt-Putt Fun Center of Warren.
Daneen Mace-Vadjunec, MHHS, RN-ONC, TCRN, vice president, orthopedics & neurosciences, Mercy Health Youngstown.
Kristin Malosh, North America director of environmental, health and safety, Vallourec USA Corp.
Cheryl McArthur, director of human resources and operations, Mahoning County Educational Service Center; chief of human resources, Youngstown City School District.
Regina Mitchell, owner/CEO, Recovery Solutions/Hope Village LLC.
Kathy Mock, director of education and initiatives, United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.
Missy Morehead, operations leader, KeyBank.
Chaney Nezbeth, development officer, YSU Foundation.
Kyowa Pegues, CRA market manager, Chemical Bank.
Janet Polish, director of K-5 curriculum and district programs, Austintown Schools.
Brenda Rider, president and founder, A Way With Words Foundation Inc.
Carol Ann Robb, Judge, 7th District Court of Appeals.
Phyllis Schaab, technical services manager, MS Consultants Inc.
Karen Segesto, senior client adviser, vice president, PNC Wealth Management; co-founder, Sight for All United.
Amanda Shina-Cutright, outreach coordinator, Shenango Valley Chamber; marketing director, One Hot Dog Designs.
Ursula Shugart, attorney, Shugart Law Firm; owner, Studio Pump LLC.
Shelia Triplett, executive director, Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership.
Penny Wells, executive director, Sojourn to the Past.
Dr. Elisabeth Young, vice president for health affairs/dean, College of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 29, 2018 11:03 a.m.
Chamber announces 21 Athena Award nominees
- May 13, 2018 2:48 p.m.
Athena Award event takes place this Thursday
- March 30, 2018 midnight
Chamber announces 21 Athena Award nominees
- March 28, 2017 10:16 a.m.
Chamber, Vindicator announce 18 nominees for 25th Annual Athena Program
- March 29, 2017 midnight
Chamber, Vindicator announce 18 nominees for 25th annual Athena Program
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.