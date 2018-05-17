Woman gets 10-year prison term for South Side stabbing
By Joe Gorman
YOUNGSTOWN
A woman who pleaded guilty in April to stabbing a man between 20 and 30 times received a 10-year prison sentence.
Judge John Durkin of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court handed down the sentence Wednesday to Amanda Wilhite, 34, who had pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated burglary and attempted murder in the October 2016 attack on a man in his Hilton Avenue home on the South Side.
Prosecutors were asking for a 12-year sentence while Wilhite’s attorney, Tom Zena, argued for less.
A co-defendant, Fred Hornbuckle, was sentenced to five years in prison in February.
Steve Yacovone, an assistant county prosecutor, told the judge a 12-year term was necessary for Wilhite because of her extensive criminal record in two states. Yacovone said Wilhite had several pending felony charges in Indiana at the time of the attack.
Yacovone said Wilhite, Hornbuckle, and a third unidentified man went to the victim’s house and Wilhite forced the door open. Hornbuckle wrestled with the victim and Wilhite stabbed him repeatedly.
The male victim was not present in court. He spent eight days in the hospital recovering from his injuries.
Zena said his client has mental health issues that have coincided with her criminal activity, and that Hornbuckle was the person who planned the attack on the man.
Zena added Wilhite has behaved in the county jail, where she was placed shortly after the attack when she was arrested, and that should work in her favor for a shorter sentence.
