Mission and concert

YOUNGSTOWN

Three area Catholic churches – St. Patrick and St. Angela Merici parishes, Youngstown, and St. Luke Parish, Boardman – are sponsoring a Pentecost mission and concert titled “Disciples of Hope” at 6:30 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick, 1420 Oak Hill Ave., and 6:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Angela, 397 S. Jackson Ave. The event is free.

Dan Schutte, one of the best-known and most influential composers of Catholic music for liturgy in the English-speaking world, will be the presenter and also will perform his music.

Some of his most celebrated songs include “Here I Am Lord,” “City of God” and “Sing a New Song.” For information, contact the offices of the participating parishes.

Trafficking sentence

CLEVELAND

A Youngstown man who pleaded guilty to selling drugs near an East Side charter school will spend four years in federal prison.

Anthony Scrutchen Jr., 32, received the sentence Monday from Judge Christopher A. Boyko in Cleveland’s U.S. District Court.

Scrutchen had pleaded guilty to 10 counts related to heroin and crack-cocaine trafficking.

He maintained a home on South Jackson Street that he used for the purpose of selling drugs, according to court records. The home was within 1,000 feet of the Youngstown Academy for Excellence on Rigby Street.

Patrol cars get shields

LIBERTY

The township’s police department has bulletproof protection for all 10 of its patrol vehicles.

The department purchased Riggs Shields in late 2017, according to its Facebook page.

The ballistic shield mounts to the door panel of a patrol car and can be moved up to protect an officer’s neck and head so they have time to deploy a nonlethal option to stop a dangerous situation. It can also be carried by an officer.

The shields cost $300 apiece and were purchased through proceeds from confiscated property at no cost to taxpayers or the police department. There was $6,800 in total from the property confiscations.

Domestic violence

BOARDMAN

Township police Tuesday arrested a Campbell man who faces a felony domestic-violence charge.

An acquaintance of Brian Taylor’s, 46, of Wilson Avenue, told police Taylor assaulted her at least twice this year.

In March, Taylor had been drinking heavily and pushed her to the ground, breaking her ankle, according to a police report.

Then May 4, the victim told police Taylor choked her until she became unconscious and held a knife at her neck, threatening to kill her. He also choked another man, the report said.

The victim, who reported the incident May 9, told police she waited to report it because she feared Taylor would kill her.

YCS board meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Community School, 50 Essex St., will have a board meeting at 7:30 a.m. today at the school.

Meeting rescheduled

NORTH JACKSON

Jackson-Milton school board meeting scheduled for today has been canceled and rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. next Thursday in the high-school building, 13910 Mahoning Ave.

More Digest on A7