The task force uses the high school PSA contest winners for presentations at other high schools, churches and workplaces

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

HUBBARD

The Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force awarded Megan Schellhorn’s Hubbard High School production and broadcasting class $1,000 as a first-place prize for its anti-drug public service announcement contest.

Howland won second place, and LaBrae won third place. The schools received $250 and $100, respectively. The money goes toward the schools’ production programs.

Students collaborated with the Hubbard police and C&C Towing for the project.

The video was created solely by the students, who developed the concept, created a storyboard, cast the parts, obtained release forms for the actors, arranged for the music to be created and edited the final product.

Senior Lauryn Laney said the project taught them a lot not just about video production, but the heroin epidemic.

“It showed us the effect it has on people all around us,” she said. “We’re grateful we got to do this, and we hope people realize how dangerous drugs are.”

Senior Megan Learn said she helped film and work with police officers Bill Fisher and Dominic Pagano for their cameos in the video.

“It was a lot of hard work. We hope it touches other people,” she said.

The video is titled “Don’t Be Sorry,” and its message is to say no to illegal drugs instead of apologizing for harm that’s caused to others when a loved one takes them.

TAG Capt. Tony Villanueva said the task force uses the high school’s PSA for presentations at other high schools, churches and workplaces.

“They did an amazing job,” he said.

Schellhorn said it was the first time Hubbard students entered the contest. The students took the concepts they learned throughout the year to create the video.

“I’m proud of how my students collaborated with others in the community and built upon each other’s ideas,” she said.

The students who worked on the project were Laney, Learn, Kayla Chmelik, Cassie Herberger, Hannah Johns, Kyleigh Johnson, KyLeigh Finamore, Samantha May and Kaitlyn McCarthy.