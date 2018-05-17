Founders Exchange

WARREN

The Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center announced its May Founders Exchange is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Modern Methods Brewing Company at 125 David Grohl Alley.

The event will feature Candys Mayo, CEO and founder of Quinn Engineering & Employment Network, and Paul Clouser, owner of National Fire & Water Repair.

Tickets are available at mayfoundersevent.eventbrite.com.

Praise for funding

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and its Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission lauded members of the Mahoning Valley’s congressional delegation for helping to secure more than $16 million in funding for the Youngstown Air Reserve Station and the Camp Ravenna Joint Military Training Center.

YARS will receive $8.8 million for infrastructure improvements for security, and Camp Ravenna will receive $7.4 million for a new weapons range.

Plumbing contract

YOUNGSTOWN

Komar Anchor Plumbing & Drain Service announced it has been chosen to complete the plumbing in the construction of the downtown amphitheater.

“Komar Anchor is honored to be selected to complete another large-scale commercial plumbing project in the Mahoning Valley. We are eager to assist in the development of downtown Youngstown, and we look forward to the impact that this amphitheater will have on the community,” said Thaddeus Smith, Komar Anchor Plumbing president.

Dividend declared

PITTSBURGH

First National Bank announced Wednesday its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share on FNB Corp.’s common stock.

The dividend is payable June 15 to shareholders of record as of close of business June 1.

FNB also announced these directors were elected at its annual shareholders meeting: Pamela A. Bena, William B. Campbell, James D. Chiafullo, Vincent J. Delie Jr., Mary Jo Dively, Stephen J. Gurgovits, Robert A. Hormell, David J. Malone, Frank C. Mencini, David J. Motley, Heidi A. Nicholas, John S. Stanik and William J. Strimbu.

Email challenges Pruitt account

WASHINGTON

Lawmakers at a Senate hearing Wednesday hammered Scott Pruitt with his toughest questioning to date amid federal investigations on his spending, bodyguards and ties with lobbyists, in exchanges that included dramatic production of a newly released internal email that appeared to contradict the embattled Environmental Protection Agency administrator.

Pruitt, appearing before a Senate appropriations subcommittee, denied direct responsibility for alleged ethical missteps.

Staff/wire reports