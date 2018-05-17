Campbell cops to get new cruiser, council OKs demolition of old union hall

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

Campbell Police Department will receive a new cruiser, thanks to a $20,000 federal grant.

During Wednesday’s caucus before the city council meeting, police Chief Dennis Puskarcik announced the department was awarded two federal grants totalling $30,000.

The second grant, for $10,000, will be used to pay for radios the department purchased.

The department currently has six cruisers.

Puskarcik said when they receive the newest vehicle, the department will retire one of its older models.

During the regular meeting, council agreed to have the city administrator seek bids for a demolition project at 342 Tenney Ave., the site of an old union hall the city owns.

City administrators plan to build a salt dome at the location.

Council also passed a resolution approving payment in the amount of $17,280 for the remaining balance on an assessment the city ordered to determine the actual cost of repairing and modernizing its water plant. The assessment, done by CT Consultants, is $23,000.