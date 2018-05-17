Births


May 17, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Steve and Daniela Price, North Jackson, boy, May 15.

Cadi Sheffler and Robert Masi, Youngstown, girl, May 15.

Paul and Valerie Palumbo, Youngstown, boy, May 15.

Paige Hake and Dan Mioni, New Castle, Pa., boy, May 15.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Stephanie Douglass, Cortland, girl, May 14.

Jason and Melina Hart, Cortland, girl, May 15.

Heatherann Richards and Cody Washington, Warren, boy, May 15.

Bradley and Amanda Lockney, Warren, girl, May 16.

