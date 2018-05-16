Downtown DoubleTree to open to media, first guests today

By Jordyn Grzelewski

jgrzelewski@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The finishing touches were being completed Tuesday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Youngstown Downtown in preparation for the first guests’ arrival today.

Today, the city’s first hotel to operate downtown since the 1970s will welcome members of the media for a tour and the first guests to book rooms at the 12-story, 125-room location in the historic Stambaugh Building.

A soft opening for hotel officials took place Tuesday.

Also preparing for the opening was Mark Canzonetta, owner and chef at Bistro 1907, a restaurant in the hotel. Bistro 1907, named for the Stambaugh Building’s opening year, will begin serving breakfasts to guests today, then will open to the public next Wednesday.

“We’re very excited,” Canzonetta said.

“We’re excited to be a part of the downtown Youngstown business scene.”

The bistro will feature American food “with a global influence and local ingredients,” Canzonetta said.

Among the first guests staying at the hotel will be participants in a three-day technology conference taking place at Youngstown State University beginning today.

Conference participants “booked the hotel to near capacity for its first opening week,” said Chris Wentz, YSU information security officer and Ohio Higher Education Computing Council Conference planning committee chairman, in a news release.

“We are excited about bringing this important conference to YSU and being able to share with our guests this beautiful new downtown hotel,” said Wentz.

The hotel project has been in the works for several years. In addition to the bistro, the DoubleTree will feature another restaurant, YOSTERIA; coffee shop Branch Street Coffee Roasters; two meeting spaces on the second floor; and the Palladian Ballroom on the 12th floor.